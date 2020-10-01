Anniston runoff candidates face off in final forum

Jay Jenkins wants an independent regional authority to run Anniston’s airport.
Demetric Roberts wants a city service that would clean up abandoned lots for a fee — paid voluntarily by the landowner.
David Reddick wants Anniston City Council members to be able to see Facebook comments in real time during their council meetings.
Those were some of the new ideas floated by candidates for Anniston’s council and mayoral seats Thursday at Anniston High School, in the last large candidate forum before the Oct. 6 municipal runoff election. About 30 people showed up at the socially distanced event, where they heard from candidates from three of the city’s council wards and two mayoral hopefuls.
“I’m pleased to tell you that our crime rate has gone down significantly,” said Mayor Jack Draper, who’s running for his second term. “The city, working with the police department and the U.S. attorney’s office and the district attorney’s office have really worked to get ‘alpha’ drug dealers off the streets.”
Throughout the campaign, Draper has opened his speeches with mention of Anniston’s crime rate, which for years was among the highest in the state. Police earlier this year announced a sharp drop in the crime rate over 2019, a change they attribute to a new city partnership with federal agencies designed to get the most prolific offenders off the streets.
Draper also cited the growth of the Anniston fire training academy, the beginning of construction on a new courthouse and the new Village at the Springs development — the city’s first major new housing development in many years — as accomplishments of his term in office.
Reddick, the current Ward 2 councilman who is challenging Draper for the mayor’s seat, said Draper and previous Mayor Vaughn Stewart commanded a three-vote majority on the council, and could have accomplished more.
“We need a leader who can address the crumbling infrastructure, including restoring homes, repairing roads and sewer system and landscaping,” he said. “We need a leader who can prioritize economic growth.”
During the campaign, Reddick has proposed adding teams of maintenance workers to address citizen complaints about road conditions and overgrown lots. He has also pushed the idea of a mentorship program in which city employees would take on individual businesses to shepherd them through the permitting process.
Asked what the City Council should do to get more input from citizens — a topic of sharp debate after COVID-19 restrictions closed public comments portion of council meetings — Reddick said he’d form an advisory council with representatives from each ward. He said he’d also like to see screens set up in the council meeting room, so council members can read Facebook comments on the meeting’s livestreams in real time.
Draper said the council last year made a good step in outreach by hiring a public information officer, Jackson Hodges. He noted that before coronavirus hit, the city was beginning a well-attended series of ward meetings.
Ward 1
Incumbent Ward 1 Councilman Jay Jenkins counted the bike and horse trails at McClellan among his accomplishments while in office. He also cited his role in creation of the McClellan Compact, an agreement among various local governments to contribute to the development of the former Army base, which is in Ward 1.
“I take great pride in being accountable for every decision I make, thoroughly researching the facts and making a decision that is best for the citizens of Anniston,” he said.
Challenger Angela Fears reminded the audience of Jenkins’s arrest last year on an ethics charge.
“I submit to you that I am the only candidate running for Ward 1 that can restore the currently violated code of ethics back to this ward,” Fears said.
Jenkins was among the council members who voted to move Anniston’s city offices into leased space in the Anniston Star building after the old City Hall was slated for demolition to make room for a new federal courthouse. His wife works for the Star. Jenkins entered a not guilty plea in January but no trial date has been set. He didn’t address the issue in remarks at the forum.
Asked what sort of infrastructure improvements she'd like to see in the ward to bring development, Fears said she'd like to see the roads maintained as they are now.
“Ward 1 has been well taken care of,” she said. She said she’d like to see the city work to attract shopping malls, hotels and perhaps a veterans center.
Jenkins said he’d like to see the city develop more partnerships with other local governments to boost projects of regional importance — including the creation of an independent airport authority to run Anniston Regional Airport.
“That’s the key, is recognizing that all of us are in it together,” he said.
Ward 2
For both candidates for the Ward 2 seat, the biggest issue is the large number of unoccupied houses in the district.
“Anniston got a little too big for its britches,” said candidate Demetric Roberts. He said he recalled when West 15th Street was a commercial center, before the population of the city, and particularly parts of Ward 2, began to decline.
“We have a bunch of houses that are not kept,” he said. Roberts said he would set up a system by which the city could contact owners of unoccupied houses and ask them if they’d like to have their properties maintained by the city, for a fee. The city could then create jobs by hiring people to keep up those houses.
The city already has a process for identifying and fixing nuisance properties — often against the wishes of property owners — but the process of declaring a nuisance property can be lengthy.
Candidate Dann Huguley said he too sees the abandoned-house phenomenon as a problem. Huguley, who has worked as a contractor, said the city should favor repairing houses over tearing them down through the nuisance process, in part because the city’s past pollution issues make it difficult to rebuild.
“We go in and tear down these places,” he said. “Some of them can be saved. What can you do with the property? The property is contaminated.
Huguley said that if he could change anything about the city zoning and codes, he’d change the minimum limit on the sizes of lots where houses can be built. Many of the lots in Ward 2, he said, are so small that there’s no way to rebuild after an existing house is torn down, without combining lots.
Ward 3
Ciara Smith, a candidate for the Ward 3 seat, said it’s time for a change on the City Council.
“I refuse to go another 20 years talking about missed opportunities,” she said.
One opportunity Smith did miss was the chance to debate incumbent Councilman Ben Little, who showed up at the start of the debate but left in the first hour. Smith spent six minutes alone at the podium, fielding questions from moderator Keith Kelley. Debates for the other wards took at least 20 minutes each.
Asked how to address nuisance properties, Smith said she favored spending more on the public works department. Asked about how to revitalize West 15th Street, Smith said the city should consider recruiting would-be entrepreneurs within the city, training them in financial literacy and helping them set up in now-empty business properties.
“There’s no point in going outside what we already have, because there’s so much talent here,” she said.
As the debate came to a close, Little was at the Jacksonville radio station WLJS, doing an interview that he also livestreamed on his Facebook page. He said he had hoped to make it to both the forum and the radio interview, but had to leave because the Ward 1 and Ward 2 debates, which preceded Ward 3, took too long. “I was invited to the debate, but nobody asked me if I had something else scheduled already,” he said.
Polls for the city election open at 7 a.m. Tuesday.