For a moment in downtown Anniston, it was as if cars didn’t exist at all.
A crowd of about 75 people, runners and bicyclists by avocation, stood right in the middle of 10th Street to watch Brooke Nelson speak in front of a refurbished building more than a century old.
“Hold up your hand if you volunteered and have some skin in this building,” Nelson said.
Two dozen in the crowd raised their hands.
Nelson is a member of both the Anniston Runners Club and the Northeast Alabama Bicycle Association, two groups that have worked together for two years to turn a former storefront at 26 W. 10th St. into a joint headquarters for their organizations. The groups held a grand opening of the headquarters Thursday.
Members say the building is the logical next step for the groups, which organize some of the area’s biggest public events. The Woodstock 5K Run, the Cheaha Challenge Gran Fondo and the Sunny King Criterium bicycle race draw thousands to the city every year, and the two groups host or provide support for those and other local races.
“We needed a warehouse, and ‘Cheers,’ and the coffee shop from ‘Friends’,” said Nelson, coordinator of the project, keying on three types of building usage: storage, entertainment and casual gathering.
Members of the groups — about 500 people in all, according to Nelson — dug into their own pockets and volunteered their labor to fix up what was once the showroom for Hall Building Supply. The building, erected in 1910, was a bare-bones facility when the volunteers started their work.
But it came cheap. State Sen. Del Marsh, R-Anniston, leased the space to the clubs for 10 years at $1 per year. It’s next door to Soteria, Marsh’s gun silencer workshop, housed in what was once Hall Building Supply’s warehouse.
“I just wanted to see the space utilized,” Marsh said. “I like what they’ve done with it.”
Marsh said he supports both clubs, and has participated in the Woodstock and the Cheaha Challenge, a 110-mile bike ride up and down Alabama’s tallest mountain.
“I did it, but I don’t see any need to do that again,” Marsh joked, referring to the Challenge.
Nelson said the 6,700-square-foot building will be a gathering area for both groups — though it’s long been known that both organizations need a work space to deal with major events. There’s a long conference table and a bar for pre-race feasts and packet pickups for racers who’ve registered. There’s a back room and a mostly-empty top floor to hold equipment the group needs for events.
Nelson said the groups see the building as a possible gathering place for out-of-town visitors, though it’s not yet clear what sort of operating hours they’ll hold on non-race weeks.
“We have plans to turn it into a bike hostel someday, but we’d need a sprinkler system,” she said.
Jim Epik of Weaver said Anniston’s reputation as a biking haven is bigger than local people often know. Epik said he’s been running since he was a soldier in the 1970s and participates in iron-man events.
“I hear guys from overseas who talk about riding on Coldwater Mountain,” Epik said.
Members of the group pitched in $50,000 to $60,000 of their own money, and built a staircase and other structures with volunteer labor. Grants from Alabama Power and the Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama paid for other amenities, such as air conditioning.
Others gave whatever was needed.
“They’re going to call it Queen Nancy’s Throne,” said Nancy Grace of Anniston, who donated a toilet for the building’s bathroom. Club members at the grand opening sang happy birthday to Grace, who turns 80 on Friday. She said she’ll run a 15K in Birmingham this weekend.
For city officials, the headquarters is a downtown development freebie.
“It’s an ideal location,” said Anniston city planner Toby Bennington, who attended the opening. He said the groups found a use for a historic building and brought more life to an area close to restaurants and offices.
Visitors had to navigate around several closed streets downtown, shut down for additional filming on the Netflix film “The Devil All the Time,” which held a shoot here in March.
Councilwoman Millie Harris said the two events, filming and the headquarters opening, gave her hope for the city.
“I’m beyond thrilled,” she said. “We’ve got problems here, but look at all the positive things we have going on.”
The said the city needs to nurture the positive things.
“If you don’t take care of them, they go away,” she said.