The biggest race for the Anniston Runners Club just so happens to be in the hottest part of the year.
The Woodstock 5K will be run for the 39th time on Aug. 3, and a group of devoted runners brave the summer heat to prepare for the race, which often draws more than 1,000 participants. As the group gathered for the latest practice run on Thursday afternoon, the mercury hovered just below 90 degrees.
“Everyone tries to avoid the heat, but with work and everything, it’s unavoidable,” said Tim Wade, a member of the runners’ club.
In the leadup to the race, Wade and other members of the club begin running the route to prepare for the event and help shave some time off their total. Beginning with the first Thursday in June, Wade and others take to the track every week at 5:30 p.m. all the way up until the Thursday before the race.
The Woodstock 5K starts and finishes on Woodstock Avenue in front of Anniston High School. The 5-kilometer course, or about 3.1 miles, sees runners travel on Christine and Leighton avenues and Rocky Hollow Road before turning back on to Woodstock for the home stretch.
Wade said the practice group grows progressively as time goes on, as more runners get serious about preparing for the race.
“The closer we get to Woodstock, the bigger crowds we’ll have,” Wade said.
The club provides water for these practice runs, and Wade said he sees more and more of it being used as the temperature gets hotter and hotter.
“I tend to notice the water jugs getting emptier later in the summer,” Wade said. “The water definitely tastes better when it’s hot.”
Hayley Long, a track coach at the Donoho School who takes part in the practice runs, said hydration is an obvious key to staying safe while running during the summer heat.
“The night before a race is most important in preparation, just to make sure you’re hydrated,” Long said.
Long said it is also important for runners to know their limits, especially in the heat.
“You also need to listen to your body if it’s telling you you need to stop.”
Wade said that to get used to running in the heat, the key is to prepare early.
“If you start running in the spring, as the temperatures get hotter and hotter, you start to adapt to it to a degree,” Wade said.
Wade, who described himself as an outdoorsman, was skeptical initially that he would like running before getting into it, but he has found a home with the runners’ club.
“At first I thought ‘Why would anyone ever run just to run?’” Wade said. “It’s opened a lot of doors and avenues for me. I’ve made new friends and it’s really changed my life.”
Long said there’s one unexpected thing that helps her perform while running: popsicles.
“Something I like to do to cool down my body temperature is to eat a popsicle before and after,” Long said. “It’s a nice reward for a run too.”
Runners of any age or experience can register for the Woodstock 5K by Aug. 2. To register online, visit https://runsignup.com/woodstock5k. Registration is $30 per runner for the main event, and $15 for kids to enter a 1-mile race.