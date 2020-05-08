Anniston reopening some city facilities

Anniston's city government on Monday will reopen many of the facilities the city closed in recent weeks to prevent the spread of coronavirus, spokesman Jackson Hodges announced Friday.
The news follows Gov. Kay Ivey's announcement Friday that some coronavirus-related restrictions would be lifted statewide, including a ban on gatherings of more than nine people.
Visitors to all the reopened facilities will be expected to observe the 6-foot rule and other social distancing guidelines, according to the release.
The following city facilities will reopen Monday:
— The city's community centers — Carver, Norwood Hodges, South Highland, and Wiggins — will open 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for structured activities only. No "free play" will be allowed, according to the release.
— The Aquatic and Fitness Center will open from 5:30 a.m. through 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Here, too, only structured activities will be allowed. "Lap swimming" will be allowed, according to the release, and people who wish to swim should come already dressed for swimming.
— All public parks in the city will open at 8 a.m. Monday. Playground equipment and other outdoor recreational structures will be open.
— Cane Creek Grill will open at 50 percent capacity at 8 a.m. Monday.
— The Multimodal Station will be open 8 a.m. through 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
— Anniston Museum and Gardens will remain closed until at least May 26.
— The Anniston City Meeting Center remains closed, but details on renting the facility will be available some time in early June.