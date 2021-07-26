Anniston, Quality of Life partnering for COVID vaccination event Wednesday

The city of Anniston is partnering with Quality of Life Health Services to host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Carver Community Center on Wednesday, according to a press release by the city.
The release says that the July 28 clinic will run from 9 a.m.- to noon, will offer the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines and is open to anyone over 18.
Appointments can be made by calling 256-439-6404, but the release says walk-in’s are also welcome.
Those interested are reminded to bring their ID and insurance card. Those who do not have insurance will still receive the vaccine. There will be no charge to receive the vaccine, according to the release.
For questions, contact Quality of Life Health Services at 256-236-0221, or visit their website at: https://qolhs.org/locations/anniston-quality-health-care/.