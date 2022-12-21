 Skip to main content
Anniston Police toy drive ends with plenty of smiling faces

Anniston police investigator Cody Scheurich surprises the Thornton family with a new bike during the last day of the Anniston Police Department’s toy drive on Dec. 16. FROM LEFT: Mom Brittany Thornton, Jamye,7, Elijah,4, Layla,5, Zion,3, and Aleeyh,13.

 By Bill Wilson, Star Staff Writer, wwilson@annistonstar.com

It was like Christmas morning for many Anniston families this past Friday as they picked up their bundles of toys at the Anniston Police Department on the final day of the department’s toy drive.

A host of Anniston police officers played Santa as they carried boxes of toys to families waiting in their vehicles lined up in front of the Justin Sollohub Justice Center.

Anniston police Cpl. Dannis Collins delivers toys during the event. 
‘Santa’s Helper’ Justice McGraw, 5, the son of Anniston police Cpl. Donald McGraw, assists Investigator Cody Scheurich with a delivery of toys.

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.