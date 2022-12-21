Anniston Police toy drive ends with plenty of smiling faces

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
Anniston police investigator Cody Scheurich surprises the Thornton family with a new bike during the last day of the Anniston Police Department’s toy drive on Dec. 16. FROM LEFT: Mom Brittany Thornton, Jamye,7, Elijah,4, Layla,5, Zion,3, and Aleeyh,13.
It was like Christmas morning for many Anniston families this past Friday as they picked up their bundles of toys at the Anniston Police Department on the final day of the department’s toy drive.
A host of Anniston police officers played Santa as they carried boxes of toys to families waiting in their vehicles lined up in front of the Justin Sollohub Justice Center.
Brittany Thornton huddled inside the police department’s lobby with her five kids, however, only one of her kids was signed up to get a box of toys.
When Investigator Cody Scheurich realized that only one of the kids received toys he disappeared into a makeshift toy room and emerged with a shiny new bicycle.
“Who wants a bicycle?” Scheurich said with a smile. Then a full box of toys was given to the family so each of Thornton’s kids would have a Christmas.
Scheurich said that they had an “emergency” stash of toys for just those types of situations.
Mom and kids were stunned. Thornton was grateful for the outpouring of love from the police department.
“We’re in a shelter right now, we’re excited and happy that they can enjoy Christmas like any other regular family,” Thornton said.
Scheurich said he and school resource officer Cpl. Donald McGraw were “Santa co-captains” for the toy drive that will help 117 kids this year.
“It means a lot, there’s a lot of families in Anniston that are falling hard on financial times right now, especially around Christmas time,” he said.
“We just want to do as much as we can for those families, it may not be a lot but any little bit we can give as far as the toy drive goes to give those kids a Christmas,” Scheurich said.
Michelle Hayes waited in a white minivan to pick up toys for her four kids.
“We just recently moved here from Georgia, we’ve been here almost a month, coming from a domestic situation, so I’m excited,” Hayes said, “I’m staying with my adopted mom, we don’t even have our own place right now.”
Hayes said her adopted mom moved to Alabama from Georgia not too long ago.
“It’s cheaper over here, when she found out what was going on at my house she told me to ‘bring the kids, we’ll make room,’” she said.
Hayes said the toys will be a great surprise for her kids on Christmas morning.
Anniston resident Nancy Grace came into the police department with a large bag of toys including a Barbie.
“Is it too late to give toys?” Grace asked the officers.
She was told it wasn’t. Grace smiled as she exited the justice center knowing she helped some family have a better Christmas.
Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.