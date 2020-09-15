Anniston police swear in Jack the police dog

APD Chief Nick Bowles announces that Jack, the Anniston Police Dept. dog be sworn in and given badge #149 to be the official APD public relations dog. APD Sergeant Michael Webb is Jack's care taker. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
APD Chief Nick Bowles announces that Jack, the Anniston Police Dept. dog be sworn in and given badge #149 to be the official APD public relations dog. APD Sergeant Michael Webb is Jack's care taker. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Jack, the Anniston Police Dept. dog. Proudly displays his badge #149, given to him by APD Chief Nick Bowles as the official APD public relations dog. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Anniston police swore in a new officer Tuesday morning. During the ceremony, the new officer was told to sit and shake Chief Nick Bowles’ hand. It took him a while, but he finally did it.
Officers told The Star then Jack was found chained in a yard on Johnston Drive. Police said he had been there so long the chain was becoming embedded in his neck.
Bowles said Tuesday that Sgt. Michael Webb had the idea to adopt Jack and make him an honorary police dog. Jack’s job, Bowles said, was “fostering good will and positivity despite his difficult past.”
“It is our hope that men and women, adult and child, can hear Jack’s story and see his scars,” Bowles said. “In doing so, they realize that they, too, can pull through their own hard times, use their own stories and scars to help others.”
Webb, who keeps Jack at home with him, said he had a relaxed demeanor, perfect for a dog that spends a lot of time around different people.
“We want him to be calm, relaxed and just enjoy being around people,” Webb said.
Webb said Jack is already well loved at the department. Recently, he said, an investigator bought him a Serta dog mattress to rest on while at the station.
“He has a better bed than I do,” Webb said.
Webb, who welcomed a new baby last week, said he and Jack were both on parental leave Tuesday, but planned to visit some schools when they came back.
“He’s ready to go and we’re ready for the community to be involved with him,” Webb said.
Contact Staff Writer Mia Kortright at 256-235-3563.