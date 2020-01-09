Anniston police say crime down due to federal help

Crime in Anniston dropped significantly in Anniston in 2019, due in large part to help from federal officials, police Chief Shane Denham said Thursday.
“I didn’t believe the numbers at first,” Denham said. “I went back and checked them twice.”
Speaking before a crowd of about 50 local residents at a community meeting for City Council Ward 1 at the city’s Aquatic and Fitness Center, Denham said the city saw significant drop serious crimes last year.
City officials already knew the homicide rate inside city limits was down in 2019, with four homicide deaths recorded last year compared to seven the year before. At the Thursday night meeting, Denham cited recently compiled numbers that show serious crime in the city for the first 11 months of 2019.
There were 15 reports of sexual assault, down from 43 the first 11 months of 2018. The city saw 27 robberies, down from 67 in the same portion of 2018. There were 258 aggravated assaults, compared to 604 in the same period the year before.
“Those top four are the ones that put you on the lists that you don’t want to be on,” Denham said, referring to the crimes of murder, rape, robbery and assault.
The FBI tracks those crimes in cities nationwide, and outside organizations — against the advice of the FBI — often use them to rank cities by crime rate. Anniston has fared poorly in those rankings in recent years.
Denham said the city in recent years has seen more help from both federal law enforcement agencies and federal prosecutors.
“The number one reason is because of all the federal attention we’ve gotten here in Anniston and because the U.S. attorney’s office got back into prosecuting crimes,” he said. “The previous administration did not prosecute many crimes.”
Anniston and Oxford police in August announced a partnership with federal law enforcement agencies to address drug-related and violent crimes. U.S. Attorney Jay Town at the time said the goal of the partnership was to remove “alpha criminals” from the streets.
Denham on Wednesday said the drop in crime numbers was actually due to an older trend: a rise in federal prosecutions that began with the beginning of the Trump administration and the appointment of former lawmaker Jeff Sessions as attorney general.
Denham’s brief presentation on crime set the tone for the Ward 1 meeting, the first of four ward-by-ward community meetings organized by City Manager Steven Folks. City officials said the goal of the meeting was to listen to local residents, and much of the meeting included back-and-forth between city officials and residents. But Folks also made it clear he wanted to turn around what he saw as misconceptions of the city.
“When wrong information gets out on our social media, it takes a long time to get it right,” Folks said.
Among other things, Folks said, downtown Anniston is seeing positive signs of development.
“I want you to understand that the hole on Noble Street is being addressed,” Folks said, although he didn’t spell out any specific plans for the vacant lot on Noble Street where a proposed $10 million hotel project failed to materialize in 2018.
City planner Toby Bennington said that demolition of the old City Hall on nearby Gurnee Avenue — in preparation for construction of a new federal courthouse — has already drawn interest from other potential downtown developers. He said the city was close to moving forward with an extension of the Ladiga Trail, a hiking-and-biking trail, toward downtown.
“Land acquisition is underway, and I have to leave it at that,” he said.
Audience members wanted to know what was being done to develop McClellan, the site of the former Fort McClellan, closed by the Army 20 years ago.
“When can I get a gas station over there?” asked Ralpheal Graves, a Ward 1 resident. “Those are the kind of things I want to know.”
Julie Moss, director of the McClellan Development Authority, said the authority has more coming developments than people know — though she cited the need to keep some projects under wraps while they’re still being negotiated.
“I do have a lot of things in the works, and unfortunately they’re things I’m excited about and I would love to tell everybody,” Moss said. She cited a bike tournament, upcoming in March, on McClellan’s recently opened mountain bike trails.
Some in the audience said they wanted to see more. Two audience members said the city should develop a theme park — both cited Dollywood as an example — on the wooded mountains of the former base.
Folks noted that the city invests more than most Alabama cities in recreation facilities. Frazier Burroughs, director of parks and recreation, told the crowd that the city’s youth football team placed third in a national tournament last year — which puts the city in the running to possibly host a statewide tournament this year.
Folks urged people in the audience to organize neighborhood groups and get more involved in city issues.
“The only way to fix a fraction is to come up with what? A common denominator,” he said.