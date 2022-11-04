Anniston police putting together Christmas toy drive

As autumn leaves blow off the trees and the days get shorter, the Anniston Police Department has already kicked off its annual Christmas toy drive to help Anniston families.
People can drop off unwrapped toys for boys and girls at the Justin Sollohub Justice Center, 174 West 13th St., until Dec. 9. The toy drive giveaway will take place on Friday, Dec. 16.
Cpl. Dannis Collins, who is spearheading the effort, said this is the fourth year for the toy drive.
“It’s been pretty successful, I think in my opinion. We always get a lot of toys especially from some of the businesses that sell toys,” Collins said.
Collins heads the police department’s community relations unit, formed in 2019, that organized the first toy drive that year. The unit also helps out with community events including the Anniston Christmas Parade and Neewollah and organizes food drives to donate to the Anniston Soup Bowl.
Collins said that families needing assistance are identified through the school system along with school resource officer Cpl. Donald McGraw.
Collins said that most of the toys received are for the younger kids in elementary and middle school.
“Our SRO Corporal McGraw will talk with the teachers and let them know, ‘hey if you can, who do you think in your classrooms needs to be a part of it,’ and we get a list from the schools of the kids that want to receive the toys for Christmas,” Collins said.
“We’ve had positive feedback from doing this, we get a lot of parents that tell us that they really appreciate it and especially when you see the kids and stuff and you realize how much this means to them and how much they appreciate it,” he said.
Collins said the toy drive helps with families struggling this year due to price increases.
“A lot of these kids depend on it and we understand especially with today’s economy and the way that prices have been going up on pretty much everything,” Collins said, “Sometimes it’s hard for parents to get everything they want for their kids so really it’s just us helping them make their kids experience around Christmastime the best it can be.”
For more information call (256) 238-1800.