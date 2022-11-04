 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Anniston police putting together Christmas toy drive

police toys

Anniston police Chief Nick Bowles stands with some of the toys for this year's Anniston Police Department toy drive. The annual toy drive benefits Anniston kids.

 Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

As autumn leaves blow off the trees and the days get shorter, the Anniston Police Department has already kicked off its  annual Christmas toy drive to help Anniston families. 

People can drop off unwrapped toys for boys and girls at the Justin Sollohub Justice Center, 174 West 13th St., until Dec. 9. The toy drive giveaway will take place on Friday, Dec. 16. 