Anniston police officers earn Gadsden’s gratitude in school intruder incident

Seven current members of the Anniston Police Department recently found a day of routine training turned very quickly into a day that was far from routine.
Police Chief Nick Bowles has received a letter of appreciation from the Gadsden Police Department thanking those seven officers for coming to the aid of that department when it answered a call for assistance from a school resource officer at Walnut Park Elementary School on June 9.
A summer literacy program was underway at the school with 34 students when the principal alerted the resource officer to a “potential intruder” and the incident quickly became a national news story.
In that moment, Anniston Police Lt. Brett Lloyd, Capt. Justin Sanford, Lt. Matt Caballero, and Investigators Doug White, Chris Trammell, Jacob Ford, and Cody Scheurich happened to be in Gadsden attending an Alabama Police Officers’ Standards and Commission training session. They joined with other officers at the training site to quickly respond to the scene for assistance.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported Robert Tyler White, 32, of Bunnlevel, N.C., was killed after the SRO confronted him allegedly trying to break into a Rainbow City police vehicle near the school and trying to take the officer’s gun.
No students or staff at the school were harmed.
The letter of appreciation, addressed to Bowles, had been written by Gadsden Police Capt. Paul Cody, and notes the initial reports of the call indicated there was an active school shooting in progress.
“Your officers, without thought towards their personal safety and with no ties to our community, rushed to the scene to assist,” Cody wrote. “Their actions today in our community indicate their community is well protected.”
Bowles posted the letter on the department’s social media noting when the call came in concerning the possible school intruder, “all of the officers in the class rushed to the scene as well.”
“In an emergency, jurisdictional boundaries do not exist when it comes to the safety of our children, community and other officers,” Bowles said adding this region of the state has “some of the finest law enforcement officers in the state.”
“It is not human nature to run towards danger, but the men and women who answer the call of law enforcement are a different breed,” he said. “I am proud of my people at APD everyday and proud of anyone who pins their shield or star with the intent to make their communities a safer place for all.”
Bowles said the seven officers have been “commended for their actions” with the proper notations added to their personnel files.
ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating the incident at the request of the Gadsden Police Department.