Anniston police investigating fatal hit-and-run

Anniston police were investigating Thursday after, they said, a car hit two women the night before, leaving one dead and another injured.
According to a Thursday news release, police were called to Front Street and Pyle Street at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday in response to a traffic collision.
When they arrived, according to the release, officers found that a vehicle traveling south on Front Street had hit two women, also walking south, before leaving the scene.
A 48-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a 64-year-old woman was taken to Regional Medical Center and later taken to UAB hospital in Birmingham.
Police said Thursday they had identified a “person of interest.” Capt. Justin Sanford said Thursday police could only give out the information in the news release.