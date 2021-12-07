Anniston Police Department prepares for toy drive

Christmas will come a little early for some area children thanks to the Anniston Police Department’s fourth annual toy drive.
Anniston police Chief Nick Bowles said about 50 families have signed up so far for the toy giveaway, which will be Dec. 20 at police headquarters.
People can drop off unwrapped toys for boys and girls at the Justin Sollohub Justice Center, 174 West 13th St., until Dec. 17, Bowles said.
Bowles said the police department gets names for the yuletide giveaway from area schools and calls from the public. The chief said people can call 256-240-4032 to submit names for the toy giveaway.
The toy drive was started by the street crimes unit but has been overseen by school resource officers, Shawanette Myers and Donald McGraw, for the last two years.
Bowles said he applauds the officers who started the tradition and the ones who are keeping it alive.
“It’s a small gesture in the grand scheme of things, but we hope that it brings some joy to the kids and some relief to some parents who may be struggling at this time of the year. APD is committed to the community in more ways than just enforcing laws and I hope it shows in this toy drive and all of the other programs we engage in,” Bowles said.
Donations will be accepted until Dec. 17th.