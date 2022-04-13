Anniston Police Department bust two for drugs during traffic stops

Anniston police made two arrests last week when separate traffic stops led to the discovery of controlled substances, a press release stated.
APD announced on its social media Saturday that traffic stops last week resulted in the seizure of more than 20 grams of methamphetamine from one stop, and a copious amount of drugs in another — including more than eight grams of crack cocaine, eight grams of ecstasy, methamphetamine and more.
The release stated that much of the drugs seized during the second stop was packaged for sale, in individual “baggies.”
Demetrice Lashaun Lee, 41, was arrested and charged with several crimes, including possession with intent to distribute.
Anniston police Chief Nick Bowles told The Star in a text message that officers searched Lee’s vehicle during the traffic stop when it smelled “heavily of marijuana.” He is being held in Calhoun County Jail on bond.
Claressa Williams, 53, was arrested on a prior warrant, and the drugs were found during the routine search prior to booking into the Calhoun County Jail, according to Bowles.
Williams was charged with multiple charges, including possession with intent to distribute, and is being held on bond.
Bowles said APD has a “Street Crimes Team” whose job is to detect illegal narcotics and firearms.
“Anniston has gotten a bad reputation from the people who buy and sell narcotics,” Bowles said. “Others use violence to further their narcotics sales and we will push back with everything we can.”
Bowles said Tuesday the Major Crimes Unit made use of Anniston’s special response team to conduct four narcotics search warrants on Tuesday alone.
“These are dealers. They are a menace to their neighborhoods and a blight on the name of the City of Anniston,” Bowles said.