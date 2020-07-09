Anniston Police Citizen Advisory Committee hosting public meeting

The Anniston Police Citizen Advisory Committee is planning a public meeting next week between Anniston police and residents.
Committee secretary Joanne Pope said the meeting is set for 5 p.m. July 14 at the Unity House in Zinn Park, located on the corner of 13th Street and Moore Avenue.
Committee president David Baker said the meeting’s purpose is to give the community and police a chance to “meet in the middle,” and talk openly about concerns and issues in the community.
“It’s to try to keep the bridge up and running,” Baker said.
Even since the death of George Floyd on May 25, Baker said, the committee has tried to host a public meeting once every two weeks. However, he said, the COVID-19 pandemic has made that difficult.
“We’re hoping to have a smaller crowd this time, but we’re hoping people show up wearing masks and keeping their distance,” Baker said.
Pope said few, if any, people came to previous committee meetings and she hoped to see more at the next one.
“The public’s always been invited,” she said. “But the public doesn’t seem to know to come.”
Baker said he anticipates those who come will want to talk about the recent news that Josh Doggrell, a former Anniston police officer, was hired last fall at the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.
Doggrell was fired from the department five years ago due to his ties with the Alabama-based League of the South, a secessionist group which the Southern Poverty Law Center has listed as a hate group.
Capt. Nick Bowles, acting as the interim police chief, said he plans to have at least one captain attend the meeting, although there will likely be two or three there.
Bowles said the department has worked with the committee for years, ever since its inception. He said the committee is a great resource for the community, especially to those who may not feel comfortable taking their concerns directly to police.
“It’s a conduit, straight from the community to the police,” Bowles said.