Anniston police applicants have something to prove

The dummy had a bad attitude.
There were seven applicants for the Anniston Police Department gathered on a lot beside the Anniston Aquatic Center Saturday morning, working their way through an obstacle course testing their physical fitness. They had to shove an Anniston police car 15 feet with the gear in neutral, climb or leap up and over a 6-foot chain-link fence, balance on a beam and get through a window (dive-rolling was against the rules). If they passed the test, the applicants would have taken the first step toward a job with the APD.
The last obstacle was to lug a 165-pound, dead-weight, human-shaped dummy 15 feet. The face painted on his Cordura-fabric head was an expression at the center of a Venn diagram charting anger, boredom and bemusement. He was sassy.
But the dummy had it easy. Alyssa Mosley, a small-framed Calhoun County local and one of the last applicants to take the test, handily dragged the dummy and still had a good attitude.
“That weighs more than you,” said Lt. Brett Lloyd, who administered the tests.
“Only by pound,” Mosley joked.
Mosley was one of the five applicants who passed the fitness test Saturday, and will move on to a civil service exam this week.
Dallas Rutkowski, a retail worker who had spent time as a loss prevention agent for his store, and Nicholas Roberts, a landscaper, both said they had been following childhood dreams out onto the obstacle course.
“I want to be patrol for life,” Roberts said. “I want to show people that not all cops are bad.”
Roberts, a father of five, said the reputation of police officers had suffered over the last year, and he wanted to be among a wave of new recruits to change those perceptions.
Rutkowski, who has a newborn son with his wife, said he had the same priorities.
Sgt. Justin Hartley, a 17-year veteran with the Anniston police, said there’s a dearth of new applicants, for agencies local and beyond.
“There was a time when there would have been 200 people out here,” Hartley said. “But not now.”
Staffing is a problem for several industries after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, which created labor shortages for private and government employers that have still not settled.
But police agencies have faced staffing issues longer than the last year, Hartley said. A Police Chief Magazine story from 2016 chronicling the recruitment crisis reads as if it were chewing over the lingering chaos of 2020.
Challenges “including the need to rebuild community trust and law enforcement legitimacy, are confronting agencies large and small from coast to coast,” wrote a former police chief.
In May, policemag.com posted a roundup of cities with serious staffing shortages, and explained that some of those with the worst hire rates — and the highest number of retirements — were the cities where riots and conflict had erupted last year.
But the Anniston police are working to bring in more recruits, offering a $1,000 bonus for new officers who work a full year, paying for police academy training and offering hourly wages that start at $16.97, a number that seemed to please Saturday’s applicants.
But earning it would take a lot of sweat. After the obstacle course was a timed assessment calling for 22 push-ups and 25 sit-ups, and then a 1.5-mile run to be finished in just under 15 minutes, 30 seconds.
After the run, all but two of the test-takers had managed to meet the requirements.
Hartley said after the test ended that he had seen good and bad days in his work with the police, but it was nothing he would trade for any other life.
“This is the best job I’ve ever had,” Hartley said.