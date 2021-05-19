Anniston Pizza Hut moving to new building on Quintard

A new Pizza Hut is being built on Quintard Avenue in Anniston, though a representative said it isn’t one of the company’s new drive-thru locations.
Construction is underway at a lot in the 2100 block of Quintard, directly beside T-Mobile and Sand Mountain Pest Management on the east side of the street. The current Pizza Hut on Blue Mountain Road will relocate to the new building, according to Lindsey Anthony, an account executive of Allied Global Marketing speaking on behalf of GPS Hospitality, which owns the restaurant.
Pizza Hut announced “The Hut Lane” on March 30, a drive-thru window for contactless pickup of digital orders that had been installed in 1,500 locations across the country at the time.
The new Anniston location will not include that feature, Anthony said. The new restaurant will open later this year, she said.
Wednesday afternoon it was apparent that construction was in very early stages, with an excavator having finished leveling the lot and preparing to lay a layer of gravel.