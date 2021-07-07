You are the owner of this article.
Anniston opens public opinion survey for comprehensive plan

Downtown Anniston

Photos of downtown Anniston along Noble Street on June 29, 2021.

 By Bill Wilson, Star Staff Writer, wwilson@annistonstar.com

Anniston residents can participate in the city’s new comprehensive planning process with an online public opinion survey, the city announced Tuesday.

“It is vital that as many citizens as possible complete this city-wide survey, as the input received will begin to form the framework for our city’s comprehensive plan,” wrote Jackson Hodges, public information officer for Anniston and director of its Main Street program.

The survey can be accessed at www.surveymonkey.com/r/WYZ66VV, and should take about 12 minutes to complete.

According to a news release from the city, the survey is another opportunity for residents to participate in the creation of the city’s comprehensive plan, which will address issues ranging from land use and economic development to the management of social issues.

The city held its first public meeting about the comprehensive plan last week, with representatives from the Walker Collaborative, a Tennessee firm contracted to develop the plan.

Assistant Metro Editor Ben Nunnally: 256-235-3560. 

