Anniston officials: City got, spent $1 million in federal COVID aid

Anniston was eligible for $1 million in federal coronavirus aid in 2020, and the city spent every dime, finance director Julie Borrelli told City Council members Tuesday.
“We’ve spent everything we’re going to spend,” Borrelli said.
Borrelli spoke to council members at a brief work session and council meeting at Anniston City Meeting Center Tuesday. Little was on the agenda but coronavirus was very much on the minds of council members. As the meeting began in a side room at the meeting center, people were still lined up in the main hall, awaiting vaccinations. Local health officials offered the Moderna vaccine to local residents over the age of 75 for the first time Tuesday.
Early in the pandemic, Congress approved an aid package for local governments facing a loss of revenue as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES. While some local governments struggled to meet the end-of-year deadline to get the money spent, Anniston seems to have hit a sweet spot, losing little revenue to the virus while still finding uses for its allotted $1,029,879.
The city’s sales tax revenues fared relatively well during the spring pandemic shutdown because customers flocked to Lowe’s and Walmart in Lenlock for groceries and for supplies for home-improvement projects while they were stuck at home.
By late October, Anniston had applied for only about one-third of the federal assistance it was eligible for, much of it used to set up free drive-through testing sites. Since then, the pace of the requests has picked up. The city gave $163,000 in bonus pay to first responders, charged $117,686 in sick pay and family leave to CARES funds, bought $100,000 worth of cardiac monitors for its fire department and converted toilets and water fountains to touchless operation.
Some local cities concluded that the money was too risky to spend. If a city spent money on the COVID response that wasn’t later approved by the federal government, that city would be on the hook for the money.
“We made sure we got pre-approved for everything we spent,” Borrelli said.
City workers sanitized City Hall over the New Year’s weekend, which Borrelli said was not an effort to get in CARES spending before the deadline — though it’s likely CARES-funded equipment was used in the project, she added.
Asked earlier this week if the sanitization had been related to any sort of outbreak at City Hall, city officials said no. City spokesman Jackson Hodges said Mayor Jack Draper is the only person at City Hall who has recently come down with the virus. Draper never tested positive for COVID, but he fell ill last month after two members of his immediate family did test positive for the virus.
The mayor missed Tuesday’s council meeting as well, due to another mishap: He injured his knee in a fall at home and had to have surgery, according to City Councilwoman Ciara Smith.
Smith presided as vice-mayor over a short council meeting that saw members voting 4-0 to vacate small portions of some streets, specifically portions of Mountain Drive, Cains Circle and Francis Avenue and an alley between Quintard and Wilmer avenues. When the council votes to vacate a street, it is in essence declaring it no longer a public street.
All the vacated streets are within 18 acres owned by former Councilman David Reddick, who was in the audience to watch the vote. Reddick’s current home is on the 18 acres, which had been subdivided in the 1960s for a neighborhood that was never built. He said he’s trying to consolidate the lots on the property into a single lot, and needs the streets vacated in order to do that.
Reddick said he has no commercial plans for the site.
“We just want woods,” he said.