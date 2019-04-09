Anniston officials Tuesday announced they hope to build a museum detailing the triumphs and horrors of the civil rights movement in the area, along with an institute honoring one of its most accomplished native sons.
At an event Tuesday afternoon at Classic on Noble, City Councilman Ben Little announced his hope to develop the Dr. David Satcher Health Institute, along with a civil rights museum in the same building.
Satcher, an Anniston native, was the nation’s first African American surgeon general and director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He spoke at Tuesday’s announcement.
“Whatever we do there, I hope we can work together to do something that’s going to continue to improve the area,” said Satcher, referring to the health center. “I had a lot of opportunities to serve in my life. I try to serve in such a way that will make a positive difference.”
He said he was humbled the city would even consider such a memorial in his honor and can’t wait to see the good it will do. Satcher said he hopes the city will take seriously the opportunity to help its citizens.
“I think that having the civil rights museum and health institute in west Anniston will spur traffic into that area,” said Little. “I think it’s a shining beacon of light and hope over in the west Anniston area.”
Both the museum and health institute are still in the design phase. Little said the funding would come both private donors and from the city. He said fundraisers will help pay for part of the museum and health center. The cost and timeline of the project are so far unclear, according to Little.
“I think this is something that is long overdue,” he said.
The museum will detail civil rights stories from throughout Calhoun County and the state. Anniston’s civil rights era history includes the infamous 1961 burning of a Greyhound bus carrying demonstrators and the federal court proceedings the next year that held local members of the Ku Klux Klan responsible for the violence.
The exact uses of the health institute are undetermined, according to Little, but he hopes the building will include convention rooms for lectures and public gatherings to discuss topics of health.
Brian Jones, public relations director for the Alabama Tourism Department, said the timing of Tuesday’s announcement is perfect.
“We’re celebrating our bicentennial here in Alabama and I can’t think of a better year for an initiative like this to begin,” Jones said at the meeting. “This is a year where we’re remembering our past and culture.”
City Councilman Jay Jenkins said the museum will highlight the area’s successes and failures in the fight for civil rights.
“It’s important that we recognize those things, that we learn from our mistakes,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity to tie these things together. I hope this is the start of a very fruitful process for us all.”
Little said Alabama may not have produced a president yet, but it does have the first black surgeon general. He said there’s “no telling” how many people might want to visit a health institute and museum that bears Satcher’s name.
According to Martha Lavender, president of Gadsden State Community College, the Satcher name should be respected not only for the doctor’s accolades and titles, but for the integrity with which he achieved them.
“Anniston is known for many things, but the shining star that Anniston is known for is Dr. David Satcher,” Lavender said at the meeting.
The museum will highlight civil rights activists and events from the state’s history, according to Little. Satcher spoke about his own activism while attending Morehouse College in the late ’50s and early ’60s. He said students at the Atlanta school and other historically black colleges took action when they realized major retailers were making significant money off of black consumers but wouldn’t hire any black employees.
Satcher said because of this — and being arrested for eating in a whites-only restaurant — he and other students went on a week-long hunger strike.
It was around this time that Coca-Cola joined the discussion, according to Satcher, and began to put pressure on institutions in favor of segregation. He said the company didn’t want the rest of the world to see how poorly black Americans were being treated in their home country. Satcher said he still talks to his friends at soda giant — just not about civil rights activism.
“I talk to them a lot, sometimes all day long about putting less sugar in their drinks,” he quipped.