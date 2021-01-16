Anniston observes MLK Day with variety of events

Anniston Changers, a city-sponsored volunteer group, will hold two “weekend of service” events during the Martin Luther King Day weekend.
Volunteers will meet up in Zinn Park Saturday at 8 a.m., with a plan to split up and do cleanup at four locations around the city.
Anniston Changers will also hold a donation drive Monday on behalf of the Salvation Army. Donors can bring furniture, household appliances and mint condition clothes and shoes to Zinn Park for donation Monday between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Anniston’s annual MLK Breakfast will be served outside at Zinn Park on Monday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. to stay in line with social-distancing guidelines. Volunteers from city and county governments will serve breakfast, free and available to anyone.
The annual MLK Breakfast program of speakers and performances will be held online this year due to COVID-19. The “virtual celebration” will be posted on the city’s Facebook Live and on the city’s website Monday at noon. The program will include statements from members of the Anniston City Council and acts and presentations by local groups recorded at Carver Community Center.