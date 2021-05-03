Anniston: New hours in effect for municipal court, city hall

Anniston’s municipal court has new hours as of Monday, falling in line with previously announced changes to City Hall’s schedule.
The court will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., closing a half-hour earlier than before and matching City Hall. According to Jackson Hodges, the city’s public information officer, the new schedule at City Hall will accommodate those with early-morning business, such as contractors and applicants for business licenses.
“We find that not as many people come in between 4 and 5 p.m.,” Hodges wrote in a text message Monday. “However, we’ve gotten a fair amount of requests to be open earlier.”
Hodges confirmed that the court made its change in hours to align with City Hall.