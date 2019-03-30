What started out as a normal vacation for Anniston native Stan Ingram and his wife, Yin, took a turn for the worse Sunday when they became two of hundreds stranded on a cruise ship for more than a day.
Ingram said the Birmingham couple boarded the Viking Sky mid-March in Bergen, Norway, and traveled along the Norwegian coast for two weeks before the boat’s engines shut down.
Ingram said the ship was set to stop on Sunday in Bodo, but the captain decided to skip the port of call due to the threat of severe weather. Ingram described the weather as sunny, but said the wind had reached upwards of 50 miles per hour.
“That would be very difficult navigation for any ship of any size,” Ingram said.
After the captain chose to keep sailing, Ingram said, the trouble started.
The Associated Press reported that the ship’s engines had been running low on oil, which was detected by sensors and caused the engines to shut themselves down.
“We weren’t where we would have seen this, but some of our travel companions said the power went out,” Ingram said. “That would mean that the engines failed.”
Ingram said the wind pushed the boat close to a rocky, craggy shore. When the captain was able to get the engines restarted, Ingram said, he refused to move the ship out of fear that it would be dashed against the rocks.
Ingram said the captain dropped an anchor until a tugboat came and pulled the ship to a port in Molde. It would be nearly 30 hours before they made it, according to Ingram.
In the meantime, Ingram said, he and his wife donned life jackets and stayed in a theater with other guests. After about three or four hours, Ingram said, rescue crews began evacuating passengers via helicopter.
Ultimately, Ingram said, crews evacuated more than 450 people, including dozens who were injured, but he and Yin stayed on the ship.
Ingram expressed his admiration for the ship’s crew members and rescue personnel. He also commended Viking Ocean Cruises, who gave them a full refund for their entire trip.
“I don’t think the Viking people could have done any more for their passengers,” Ingram said.
Once they made it to land, Ingram said, he and his wife flew to London and made their way to Barcelona. The couple are set to arrive back in the state this Sunday.
Aside from being stranded, Ingram said he enjoyed his time on the cruise. He said the incident would not stop him from traveling on a cruise ship in the future.
“It was a good trip. I don’t regret it,” Ingram said. “Things are never as bad as they seem.”