Anniston museums temporarily closed for maintenance

The Anniston Museum and Gardens complex, including the Berman Museum, the Anniston Museum of Natural History and the Longleaf Botanical Gardens, is closed for maintenance and renovations.
Alan Robison, executive director of Anniston Museum and Gardens, said Monday that he did not know how long the museums will be closed.
“It all depends on outside factors that we don’t have the answers for yet,” Robison said.
According to Jackson Hodges, Anniston public information officer, the Berman Museum will be getting new carpet, which is a major undertaking that involves extensive logistics. Hodges said other other maintenance tasks will be addressed during the closure, including work on the roof of the Berman Museum.
On Monday morning, signs were posted on both doors of each museum alerting the public to the temporary closures.
The Berman museum opened to the public in April 1996 and houses art and internationally sourced weapons collected by the late Col. Farley L. Berman of Anniston. The museum features a variety of historical exhibits along with art exhibits.
The Anniston Museum of Natural history opened in downtown Anniston in 1930 and moved to its present location in Lagarde Park in 1976, according to Sarah Burke, assistant director of Anniston Museums and Gardens. In 2014, the city of Anniston took over the museum complex, Burke said.
Burke said a “Watermelon Wingding” scheduled for Thursday at 5 p.m. at the botanical gardens will still happen. The event will feature ice cold watermelon for guests and a watermelon taste test.
Admission is $5 per person and free for museum members.