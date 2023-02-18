Anniston museums hold 43rd annual Heritage Festival

Anniston Middle School’s Amelia Jackson took the stage in the auditorium at Longleaf Botanical Gardens on Saturday to recite a poem she’d memorized. As she left the stage, audience members gave Jackson a standing ovation and the room erupted into applause and shouts of celebration.
Jackson was performing at Anniston Museums and Gardens’ 43rd annual Heritage Festival during the Oration event.
The 11-year-old girl’s powerful performance of Black Girl Magic by Mahogany L. Browne brought some to tears and is exactly why the festival is held every year.
During the oration, students in grades pre-K through 12 memorized and recited poems by a Black author to be performed at the festival, Anniston Museums and Gardens assistant director Sarah Woolmaker explains. She said that the kids are encouraged to get excited about it and are shown how important it is.
“Because it teaches public speaking. It just shows appreciation and also brings a spotlight to Black authors and we don’t always have that. So this allows them to research,” Woolmaker said.
“We’ve had some students call and say ‘I don’t want to do a poem that everybody else does,’ so they go down the rabbit hole and they’re searching and they’re finding and they’re researching. It sparks good conversation,” Woolmaker continued.
Woolmaker said that the founder and coordinator of the festival is Mrs. Georgia Calhoun, who was present in the auditorium Saturday. Woolmaker said Calhoun created a Heritage Festival Committee of seven people who help Anniston Museums and Gardens prepare and orchestrate the event on the day of.
“It started with getting everybody to the museum. When I first came, no Black people were coming. So my idea was to use children to get everybody involved,” Calhoun said.
Calhoun said that was 43 years ago.
“Every year it has grown, it has grown,” Calhoun said. And I have had some ladies come in and pledge to me that when I am sleeping, they will keep it going because we don’t want history to die.”
Calhoun spoke about how she has seen the children who have performed in the festival grow through the years and how some that have done the festival every year, are adults now.
“The children get to hear and meet other cultures and we dropped the word ‘Black’ because we had so many other children coming in. It’s for everybody,” Calhoun said.
Young people such as Sukanya Spaulding, who has performed in the festival since pre-K, is now in the 11th grade.
While Spaulding stood in line outside the auditorium waiting her turn to speak, she was reading a book from one of the vendors in the lobby, Jessie Crawford.
Asked if Crawford and Spaulding knew each other, Crawford said no. He said he saw the traditional African clothing Spaulding was wearing and approached her.
“I just saw her and just struck up a conversation. I think the outfit she’s wearing is great. She speaks very well. She read a poem that I wrote for Leroy’s Kwanzaa Lesson and she did a great job,” Crawford said.
Among the other vendors in the lobby were Dr. Dashauna Ballard. Ballard is a small business owner that manages Dashauna’s beauty emporium, which offers custom nail sets.
“Today we have a few sets available. We have a few sets with the charms. I know teenagers like the little charms and little figures. But we also ship across the United States for people who want custom orders,” Ballard said.
Across the lobby from Ballard, another vendor asked Jackson to perform her poem again for them and garnered the attention from those in the hall.
The little girl’s mother, Adena Ross said the girl was extremely bright, valedictorian of her class, is in gifted, accelerated learning and is a straight-A honor student.
The poem Jackson read was one that was meant to remind Black women to keep their confidence and not listen to outside criticism based on their hue.
“It’s about what people say vs. what you know that you are. You let them know who you are and not what they expect or what they want,” Jackson said.
The girl said those values were instilled in her by her mother from a young age.
“Because she was accelerated, she was always picked on. ‘Shes so small, so little.’ That’s how it goes. I just tell her to stay true to who she is. What she knows she is. Stay grounded. Stay confident,” Ross said.
Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.