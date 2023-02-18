 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Anniston museums hold 43rd annual Heritage Festival

2023 Heritage Festival_4.jpg

Amelia Jackson, 11, of Anniston, delivers a stunning performance of a poem called Black Girl Magic by Mahogany L. Browne. Jackson's performance Saturday earns a standing ovation from the crowd and moves some to tears. 

Anniston Middle School’s Amelia Jackson took the stage in the auditorium at Longleaf Botanical Gardens on Saturday to recite a poem she’d memorized. As she left the stage, audience members gave Jackson a standing ovation and the room erupted into applause and shouts of celebration. 

Jackson was performing at Anniston Museums and Gardens’ 43rd annual Heritage Festival during the Oration event. 

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.

Tags