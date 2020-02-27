Anniston museum takes in second rhino for Africa exhibit

There’s a new rhino in town — standing next to the old rhino, at the Anniston Museum of Natural History.
A massive, taxidermied African white rhino arrived at the museum Thursday afternoon, shipped from Birmingham after being donated by a family there, according to Dan Spaulding, museum curator. The male rhino — who has no name or nickname, at least not yet — was shot about 30 years ago by Jim Parsons, the family patriarch, and posed as if grazing savannah grass. Parsons died last August, and his son, Jimbo, decided to donate the rhino. Now it’s posed among the museum’s African exhibits, beside the collection’s black rhino.
“These two are generally not side by side, but their ranges do overlap,” Spaulding explained, standing beside the newly-installed rhino. “The black rhino has a hooked lip, so he’s a browser; he reaches up and eats leaves. The white rhino has square lips; he’s designed to graze. So if they’re in the same area, they don’t compete for the same food.”
Spaulding had yet to graze that afternoon; he spent most of the morning with his team getting the rhino inside from the museum’s shipping bay, and had missed lunch.
White rhinos eat up to 120 pounds of grass per day, according to the Maryland Zoo’s website, which makes sense — the one at the museum is a big boy. Spaulding didn’t have its exact dimensions available during an afternoon interview. Offhand, he joked that it’s as big as a car or a truck. According to National Geographic, an adult male can weigh as much as 4 tons, stretch 14 feet long from end to end and stand almost 6 feet tall at the shoulder. Few animals prey on them, Spaulding said. Lions and leopards generally only attack sick or injured adults, and juveniles.
“It’s the second-largest, mass-wise, animal in Africa,” just behind elephants, he explained.
Earlier in the day, Susan Beard and Philip Braswell, visitors making a day trip to Anniston from Birmingham, said they had watched Spaulding’s team load in the rhino. They later learned they were the first to see the new exhibit.
“We had to stand back a little bit and stay out of their way. It was interesting, the care that they took to get it in,” Braswell said. “It was special for us.”