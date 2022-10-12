Anniston museum hosts its sixth annual fall fest

Anniston, AL (36206)

Today

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially during the morning hours. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.