Anniston museum hosts its sixth annual fall fest

A smart-looking young 'firefighter' enjoys time with a goat at a recent fall festival put on by the Anniston Museums and Gardens.

 Ashley Morrison / The Anniston Star

The Anniston Museums and Gardens saw a whole host of ghouls, monsters, fairies and creatures Saturday as it invited locals to join them in the sixth annual fall festival.

In addition to the typical bouncy houses and food vendors, the museum invited several local first responders and law enforcement and several animal involved organizations to participate in this year’s event.