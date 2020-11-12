Anniston murder suspect charged in Mobile homicide

A Calhoun County judge revoked bond for a local murder suspect Thursday after he was charged earlier this week with another homicide in Mobile.
Circuit Judge Bud Turner revoked the $500,000 bond of LeQuinton Jermaine King.
Mobile police on Tuesday arrested King after he allegedly shot and killed another man. King, of Pleasant Grove, had been out on bond for three years after he was charged with a 2017 murder in Anniston.
King, 22, remained Thursday in the Mobile County Jail with no bond set after Mobile police charged him with murder.
Court documents allege King shot and killed 22-year-old Vincent Elliott Wilson II on Nov. 6.
An attempt Thursday to reach Mobile police for more information was unsuccessful.
King was released from the Calhoun County Jail in November 2017, nearly a month after Anniston police charged him with murder.
U.S. Marshals arrested him in October 2017 at his Pleasant Grove home and took him to Anniston police. Authorities told The Star that 36-year-old James Byrd Jr. was found dead in his red 2010 Dodge Caliber around 10 p.m. on Aug. 14, 2017, after police responded to reports of a shooting at a small shopping strip at the corner of Glade Road East and Weaver Road.
Police said King had come to Anniston to meet Byrd, but declined to say what the meeting was about.
Murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, King could be sentenced to life in prison on each charge and owe up to a $60,000 fine.