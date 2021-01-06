Anniston MLK Day events altered due to COVID-19

Anniston city officials have altered plans for the annual Martin Luther King Day breakfast due to the spread of coronavirus, city spokesman Jackson Hodges said Wednesday.
“COVID rates are very high right now, and safety is our highest priority,” Hodges said.
The city typically marks the holiday with a breakfast and a guest speaker at the Anniston City Meeting Center. Due to the pandemic, Hodges said, city officials now plan to hold a “virtual celebration” on Jan. 18 at noon on Facebook Live and on the city’s website. The program will include statements from members of the Anniston City Council and acts and presentations by local groups recorded at Carver Community Center.
Hodges said there will also be a “day of service” event on Jan. 18 from 9-11 a.m., in which volunteers from city and county governments will serve breakfast outdoors in Zinn Park. The breakfast is free and open to anyone.
Nonprofit groups sometimes offer free meals in Zinn Park as a service for people in need. Asked if the Zinn Park breakfast was that sort of event or a replacement for the typical MLK Day get-together, Hodges said there’s no need to make a distinction.
“Certainly if you’re in need, come by, but anyone can come,” he said.
Hodges said it’s possible Anniston Changers, the volunteer group, will take on a public service project for the Saturday before MLK Day. He said plans for that event, if it happens, will likely be announced later this week.