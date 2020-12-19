Anniston Mayor Draper, others with volunteer group step in to assist Salvation Army

Many of the people who passed the Salvation Army kettle at the entrance to the Lenlock Walmart this morning didn’t seem to notice that the masked bellringer was the city’s mayor, Jack Draper.
Or maybe they didn’t care — not with Draper’s daughter, 3-year-old Mary Yonce Draper, darting from the kettle to her father and back.
“Well, who is that over there?” said a man who beelined to the pair, handing the 3-year-old a dollar to put into the kettle.
Draper and his daughter were among dozens of Anniston residents who turned out Saturday to man the area’s Salvation Army kettles, an annual fundraiser that’s having a tough year.
Salvation Army Capt. Jennifer Graham said the organization typically pulls in about $60,000 per year locally from the fundraiser. The organization typically pays people an hourly wage to stand by a red kettle, often in Santa hat, and ring a bell to call attention to the fund drive.
This year, Graham said, the group doesn’t have the staff to cover all its typical locations.
The group called on Anniston Changers, a volunteer group organized by city officials earlier this year, for help. Anniston Changers is largely a product of the pandemic, formed when an out-of-town group, World Changers, canceled its annual trip to Anniston to repair homes and tidy up neighborhoods.
The group found volunteers to cover the county’s Walmarts, in Lenlock, Jacksonville and Anniston on the final Saturday before Christmas.
It doesn’t solve every problem the red kettles face this year. Graham said the number of shoppers is down significantly this year, a result of the pandemic and online shopping.
“The pandemic has definitely staggered our numbers,” she said.
Graham said the declining use of cash has also likely hurt donations over the years, though she was quick to point out a QR code in the corner of the sign above a kettle, something people can use to send money to the group by using their smartphones. That code escaped the notice even of volunteer bell ringers.
“I’ve never noticed that,” said Anniston City Councilwoman Ciara Smith. She worked at the south entrance to the Lenlock Walmart at the same time Draper worked the north end.
At 21, Smith is perhaps young for a bell ringer. When volunteers do ring the bell, those volunteers are typically drawn from older-skewing civic groups such as Kiwanis or Rotary. But Smith, granddaughter of well-known civil rights leader Rev. John Nettles, said she grew up among people who were constantly involved in community work.
“I was introduced to that kind of stuff really before I even knew it,” she said.
While volunteers said COVID-19 has hurt this year’s fundraising, nobody’s saying the virus shouldn’t be taken seriously. Draper believes he recently had the virus. Two members of his immediate family did have it, and Draper fell ill but never tested positive.
“It’s not pleasant,” he said. “People need to wear a mask. They need to use hand sanitizer. They need to social distance.”
The Salvation Army still needs volunteers bell ringers to work on the weekdays before Christmas, Graham said. To volunteer, call 256-256-5643.