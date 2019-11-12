If the Alabama Legislature votes to redraw the city limits of Anniston, Mayor Jack Draper said Tuesday, that decision could run afoul of the U.S. Constitution.
“The Legislature does have the power to redraw a city’s boundaries, but that power is not limitless,” Draper said in a speech a noon luncheon of the Rotary Club at the Anniston Country Club.
Draper used the Rotary speech to lay out the basics of the Ward 4 deannexation movement that has dominated local political talk in recent months.
In July, a group of residents in the southeast Anniston council ward began circulating a draft bill that, if passed, would have pulled Ward 4 and some surrounding areas out of the city. State Sen. Del Marsh, R-Anniston, said he had legislative staff studying the proposal, though he didn’t say he supported the proposed bill.
City Council members have denounced the secession proposal, saying it would split the city in half and bankrupt the city’s police and firefighter pension plan. The council voted to give the city manager authority to hire an outside lawyer to take legal action against the proposal if needed, though Draper said Tuesday that no one has yet been hired to do that work.
Even so, Draper on Tuesday laid out what’s likely to be the core of any legal case against annexation. The Alabama Constitution gives the Legislature broad power to redraw city lines, he said, but the U.S. Constitution prohibits state laws “impairing the obligation of contracts.”
Draper said a state-mandated deannexation would interfere with the city’s ability to pay its debt on various bonds over the years. He said that in past court cases — including one in Tuskegee and another in Mobile — courts have struck down boundary changes that would have left a city’s creditors unpaid.
“I’ve looked at that question,” said Charles Turner, a leader of Forward 4 All, in a telephone interview after the speech. Turner wasn’t at the Rotary meeting.
Turner said Draper was right: If a deannexation left the city’s bonded debt unpaid, courts would strike it down. He said any annexation plan would have to include some sort of obligation for Ward 4 to help pay city debt.
“My understanding is that as long as the debt travels with us, we can leave the city,” Draper said.
The Rotary audience seemed skeptical of the deannexation plan.
“Why leave the city? You should stay and work on fixing the problems,” said Tony Diaz, one of the members of the audience.
Some audience members asked whether there was a secret funding source behind Forward 4 All. Draper said he couldn’t answer those questions. Turner, in comments after the meeting, said the nonprofit has raised only about $3,000 and spent only about half of that. He said much of the money was from the pockets of the founding members.
“We’ve also raised some money from a GoFundMe,” he said.
Draper said he didn’t plan to attend a separate public meeting on the deannexation planned for Tuesday night at the Norwood Hodges Community Center. That meeting was called by Ward 3 Councilman Ben Little.
Draper said the full council expects to convene a public meeting on the issue some time in December.