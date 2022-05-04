Anniston mayor announces engineering firm for final stretch of Ladiga bike trail

The Anniston extension of the Chief Ladiga Trail is one step closer to finally being finished.
“Y’all this is happening, this is reality,” Anniston Mayor Jack Draper said during a press conference Tuesday night after a City Council meeting.
Draper announced the city has contracted with Sain Associates from Birmingham to undertake the engineering work for the trail that currently ends at Michael Tucker Park on Weaver Road. The six-and-one-half mile extension of the trail to downtown Anniston has been talked about for years by various city administrations but to date no one has laid down any asphalt.
Late last year, however, the city acquired the property from Norfolk Southern and the Anniston Waterworks and Sewer Board to begin the process of finally finishing the trail.
“We’re so pleased to be making this announcement tonight followed by this meeting, this is a huge economic driver, not only for the city of Anniston but for the entire region,” Draper said.
“We appreciate all the partnerships that have resulted in us being able to acquire the property, and now being able to ultimately construct this six and one-half miles of trail, we’re just as pleased as we can be,” the mayor said.
Draper said the trail will be a “game changer” for the city.
“Having the trail go from Michael Tucker park all the way down to the multi-model center,” Draper said, “really puts us on the map, as far as being truly a cyclist’s dream destination. You’ve got the trail, you have Coldwater Mountain, you’ve got the NICA trails, you want to ride bikes around here this is the place to come to,” he said.
Toby Bennington, Anniston’s director of planning and economic development, said there is no timeline to be released — but there is a time frame built into the contract.
“It takes into consideration, for periodic approvals and things of that nature, once they get into the work, that time frame will be honed down, because we’ll have more information about what those approval processes are going to be,” Bennington said.
There are five bridges and culverts that have to be inspected along the proposed path of the trail that pose the biggest challenges to the project. One of the bridges is a large wooden truss bridge that goes over West 47th Street near Anniston Middle School.
“We’re not putting train weight on it, we’re putting people weight on it,” Bennington said.
Bennington, like everyone in attendance at the press conference, was on board for the rails-to-trails project.
“Once completed, the Chief Ladiga Trail and the Silver Comet Trail [of Georgia] together will span 98 miles with future access utilizing Amtrak for the loading and off loading of bicycles in the cities of Anniston and Atlanta,” Bennington said.
Joe Meads from Sain Associates said the last six and one-half mile segment of the trail is a “terrific project.”
“We’re just excited to be a part of the final leg here, and to work with the city of Anniston, the staff, ALDOT, there’s a lot of people that have helped get it to this point,” Meads said.
Mead said Sain Associates will work on any design work on all the bridges except for the one that crosses old 431 near the Calhoun County Board of Education. Mead said that the engineering firm will work with the Alabama Department of Transportation for the design of that bridge.