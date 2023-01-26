 Skip to main content
Anniston man’s disappearance now believed to be ‘involuntary’

Anniston police investigators now believe the disappearance of DeAngelo Allen to be “involuntary with multiple people involved.”

Allen, 31, was last heard from around 5 a.m. on Sept. 21 and was last seen in the 1000 block of Old Coldwater Road in Anniston.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.