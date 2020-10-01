Anniston man indicted on sodomy, sex abuse charges

A Calhoun County grand jury indicted an Anniston man last month on two sex crimes involving a young girl.
The grand jury indicted the 33-year-old man with first-degree sodomy and sexual abuse of a child under 12.
Court documents allege the abuse happened between Dec. 20, 2017, and Dec. 20, 2018. The victim was younger than 12 between those dates, per court documents.
The Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit initially charged the man with sexual abuse of a child younger than 12 in November.
The man was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $7,500. He was released on bond in November. His arraignment is set for Oct. 29.
An attempt Thursday to reach the man’s attorney, Christopher Barker, was not immediately successful.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those charges with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not name victims of sex crimes.
First-degree sodomy is a Class A felony. If convicted, the man could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.
Sexual abuse of a child younger than 12 is a Class B felony, punishable by up to 20 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine.