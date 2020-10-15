Anniston man indicted on several sex abuse charges

A Calhoun County grand jury indicted an Anniston man recently on numerous sex charges.
The grand jury indicted the 51-year-old man with two counts of first-degree sodomy, one count of first-degree rape and one count of first-degree sexual abuse during its August session. The man was arrested on Tuesday.
According to court documents, the man sodomized, raped and subjected someone to sexual contact “by forcible compulsion,” between November and January. Court records do not make clear how many victims are involved in the case.
Attempts Thursday to reach authorities for more information were unsuccessful.
The man was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $50,000, and was released on bond the day of his arrest. His arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 29.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not name victims of sex crimes.
First-degree rape and first-degree sodomy are both Class A felonies. If convicted, the man could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.
First-degree sexual abuse is a Class C felony, punishable by up to a decade in prison and up to a $15,000 fine.