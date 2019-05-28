An Anniston man was found dead Monday night after he left his home to go fishing Saturday, according to Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade.
The body of 41-year-old Timothy Hawkins of Anniston was found around 10 p.m. in the Hillabee reservoir, close to Oxford and the Cleburne County line.
Half an hour earlier, Wade said, Hawkins’ relatives filed a missing persons report and said they hadn’t heard from him since Saturday.
Wade said deputies found Hawkins’ car parked on the side of Jennifer Lane and followed a trail to the reservoir.
Drone footage Wade showed to a reporter depicted Hawkins’ body in the water with his plastic fishing boat resting beside a marsh several yards away. Wade said Hawkins had not been wearing a life vest, but one was found in his fishing boat.
“It’s not uncommon for people to fish in little ponds or lakes like that without one,” Wade said.
Wade said he used an aluminum boat he owned to pull the body and the fishing boat to shore.
“I didn’t know another way to get to him,” Wade said.
According to Wade, Hawkins’ death is believed to have been an accident. He expressed his sympathies to Hawkins’ relatives.
“I hate it for his family and for him,” Wade said. “It’s just a tragic, sad thing.”
Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown said Hawkins’ body was taken to a forensics lab in Huntsville for an autopsy.