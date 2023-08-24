Anniston man dies in vehicle accident

A motorcyclist who was struck and critically injured Wednesday a few miles west of Anniston died in a Birmingham hospital, officials say.
David Pledger, 55, of Anniston, was driving a 2008 Hyosung GT650R motorcycle when he collided with a 2016 Dodge Ram truck, officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency stated.
He was flown to UAB Hospital in Birmingham where he later died, ALEA said in a news release.
The incident occurred just before noon Wednesday morning on Wildman Road, three miles west of Anniston.
The news release did not state the cause of the accident, as ALEA continues to investigate.
Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.