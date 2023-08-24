 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Anniston man dies in vehicle accident

A motorcyclist who was struck and critically injured Wednesday a few miles west of Anniston died in a Birmingham hospital, officials say.

David Pledger, 55, of Anniston, was driving a 2008 Hyosung GT650R motorcycle when he collided with a 2016 Dodge Ram truck, officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency stated.

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.

Tags