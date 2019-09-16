An Anniston man was pronounced dead Saturday night after, authorities said, he was struck by a freight train while walking on the tracks.
Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown identified the victim as Conrad Lee Chapman Sr., 56, who was pronounced dead around 8 p.m. Brown said Chapman was walking on tracks near 11th Street and McDaniel Avenue when the train approached him from behind.
Brown said the train’s conductor and engineer saw Conrad, blew the horn and hit the brakes, but were unable to stop in time.
“They did every measure they could to avoid it, but it’s not that easy to stop a train,” Brown said.
Chapman’s body was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science laboratory in Huntsville for an autopsy, Brown said. As of Monday, Brown said, no foul play is suspected but the incident is under investigation.