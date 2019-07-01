An Anniston man was charged Friday after, police said, he was found with synthetic marijuana during a traffic stop that day.
Davonta Shaquinta Miller, 31, was charged by Anniston police with drug trafficking and possession of a controlled substance.
Sgt. Chris Leach said police stopped the car Miller was driving around 4:30 p.m. at a gas station parking lot in the 800 block of South Quintard Avenue.
When police searched the car, Leach said, they found nearly 100 grams of synthetic marijuana, also called “spice.” Leach said Miller’s girlfriend, Kayla Leigh Dean Campbell, 29, and another passenger, Michael Robert-Blake Lindblom, 20, both of Anniston were also charged with possession of a controlled substance.
A fourth passenger in the car was not charged, according to Leach.
Miller was booked into the Calhoun County Jail, where he remained Monday, with bond set at $305,000.
Drug trafficking is a Class A felony. If convicted, Miller could face a life sentence in prison and owe $60,000 in fines, according to state law.