Anniston police charged a man last week after, they said, he stabbed his landlord and tried to run from authorities.
Police charged Perry Anthony Childress, 51, of Anniston with second-degree assault and attempting to elude law enforcement.
Sgt. Kyle Price said Childress’ landlord gave him a ride to his home in the 1500 block of Moore Avenue around 5:45 p.m. Sept. 26.
When Childress got home, Price said, he and his girlfriend got into an argument, which his landlord tried to break up. Price said Childress stabbed his landlord with a small knife before running from the scene. Officers found Childress down the street and arrested him, the sergeant said.
Childress remained in the Calhoun County Jail Tuesday with bond set at $10,500. He is set to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 21 for a preliminary hearing.
Second-degree assault is a Class C felony, which can result in up to a decade in prison and up to a $15,000 fine upon conviction, according to state law.