A 35-year-old Anniston man was recently charged with first-degree sexual abuse after he allegedly subjected an unconscious woman to sexual contact earlier this month.
Anniston police investigator Chris Sparks said the adult victim visited the home of an acquaintance on River Street on Jan. 13 and fell asleep there. Later, Sparks said, the victim later woke up to find another man touching her sexually.
Sparks said a warrant was issued for the man’s arrest on Jan. 16, and he was arrested at his home on Sydney Circle in Anniston Tuesday.
The suspect was booked into jail and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 11. First-degree sexual abuse is a Class C felony. According to the code of Alabama, the suspect could be sentenced to a decade in prison if convicted.