Anniston man charged with murder in stabbing Wednesday

Police have arrested an Anniston man in connection with the stabbing death Wednesday of an Alexandria man.

According to an Anniston police report, Stanley L. McCrelles, 59, has been charged with the murder of James D. Livingston, 54. McCrelles was arrested Thursday and taken to Calhoun County Jail, with a bond of $760,000.