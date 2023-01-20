 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Anniston man charged with murder in 6-year-old’s death

Anniston police have formally charged an Anniston man with the death of his 6-year-old child.

The suspect, Joshua D. Clark, 29, of Anniston, had taken the child to RMC in Anniston on Wednesday, as the child was unresponsive, Sgt. Jason Hawkins told The Anniston Star.

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.

Tags