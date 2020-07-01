Anniston man charged with dealing cocaine

Authorities charged an Anniston man last month after he reportedly dealt cocaine in mid-June.
The Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes unit charged Tomas Desean Sims, 22, on June 18 with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
According to Sims’ arrest warrant, he dealt cocaine May 7 at his home in the 2900 block of Clydesdale Avenue and the next day at an address
Capt. Allen George, who heads the Major Crimes Unit, said Wednesday afternoon he didn’t have immediate access to Sims’ arrest records.
Sims was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $30,000. Sims was released on bond June 18, the day of his arrest. He is set to appear in court July 6 for a preliminary hearing.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute is a Class B felony, which can result in up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $30,000 upon conviction.