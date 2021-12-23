Anniston man charged in shooting

An Anniston woman was shot in the abdomen in a domestic dispute last weekend, authorities say, and a suspect has been charged with attempted murder.
Approximately 1 o’clock Saturday morning, Anniston Police Department and first responders received a 911 call of a gunshot victim at the 300 block of Smith Street, according to Anniston police Sgt. Jason Hawkins.
The victim, Stephanie Hamilton, 50, was transported to RMC, from which she was later taken to UAB Hospital in Birmingham.
“She had surgery and has already been released from the hospital,” Hawkins said. “So, she is expected to make it.”
Police say a suspect, Virgil Hughes, 64, of Anniston, had fired one round into Hamilton’s upper abdomen at their shared home on Smith street. Hawkins said Hughes had fled the scene before police arrived.
He said Hughes was on the run until Tuesday morning, when officers located and arrested him at his home between 9 and 10 a.m.
Hawkins said Hamilton and Hughes were in a dating relationship for at least four years with a history of domestic violence.
“Because of all of those factors together, we were able to go with the ‘attempted murder’ charge instead of a domestic violence first degree with a weapon,” Hawkins said. “Essentially they had gotten into an argument, it got physical and the gun was pulled by him.”
Hughes is being held at Calhoun County Jail on $100,000 bond.