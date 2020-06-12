Anniston man charged in fatal Thursday stabbing

An Anniston man remained in jail Friday after, police said, he stabbed a man to death the evening before.
Anniston police charged Hunter Savage Kimberly, 20, with murder.
According to a news release on the Anniston Police Department’s Facebook page, officers were called to a home in the 1400 block of Leighton Avenue on Thursday evening to find 58-year-old Nicola Fantei dead from stab wounds.
According to Calhoun County Assistant Coroner Jay Bowden, Fantei lived in Anniston.
Bowden said he arrived on the scene around 9 p.m., pronounced Fantei dead at 9:45 p.m. and believed Fantei died sometime in the late evening.
Police said the department’s crime lab and investigators determined Kimberly was a suspect and arrested him “a short time later.” Police said they believe Kimberly was the only suspect involved in Fantei’s death.
Fantei’s body was sent to a laboratory at the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences office in Huntsville for an autopsy.
Police declined Friday to release additional details about the incident. Kimberly was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $250,000.
Murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, Kimberly could be sentenced to life in prison and ordered to pay up to $60,000.