Anniston makes plans to light Christmas tree, hold parade

The Christmas spirit is filling the air as the Model City plans to hold its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony and Christmas parade.
A “Hollywood Christmas” is the theme for 2022 edition of the parade.
“Whether entries choose the glitz and glam of Hollywood or their favorite holiday movie, Anniston is rolling out the red carpet complete with all the Christmas cheer,” said Karla Eden, Main Street Anniston director.
The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, along Noble Street. The Christmas Village located at 1118 Noble Street will open at 5 p.m.
Eden said that children are invited to the Christmas Village immediately following the parade for pictures with Santa.
But first, someone needs to light up a tree. In contrast to the Christmas tree lighting ceremony’s customary location at 1100 Noble, this year it will be held at the former U.S. Courthouse, 1129 Noble, to the right of the front steps, this coming Thursday at 5 p.m.
That location is expected to become Anniston’s permanent City Hall sometime next year.
“We invite everyone to join us for Christmas carols and the Christmas tree lighting,” Eden said.
The tree lighting ceremony will conclude with hot cocoa, coffee and cookies (while supplies last) hosted by Main Street Anniston board of directors.
For questions or event information call Karla Eden at: 256-371-3711.
Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.