 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Anniston makes plans to light Christmas tree, hold parade

The Christmas spirit is filling the air as the Model City plans to hold its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony and Christmas parade.

A “Hollywood Christmas” is the theme for 2022 edition of the parade.

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.