Anniston legalizes fireworks in city

Come Dec. 31, Annistonians will be able to legally enjoy the colorful crackle and billowing booms of fireworks to usher in the new year.
That’s because the Anniston City Council unanimously voted Tuesday night to amend fireworks ordinance which had previously banned the selling and use of fireworks in the city limits. Under the amended ordinance, possession and use are now legal in the city, subject to certain limitations.
During a work session that preceded the council meeting, Anniston Fire Marshal Jason Brown told the council there were several reasons to amend the fireworks ordinance.
Brown said that neither the police department nor the fire department has the opportunity or manpower to enforce the fireworks ordinance.
Other neighboring municipalities allow fireworks sales in their jurisdictions, Brown said.
Another reason for the amendment stems from the potential for city revenue. Brown said a fireworks business is eyeing property on McClellan to set up shop as soon as possible.
“We have a business that deals with fireworks, they’re not going to be manufacturing in the city but they will have a storage facility in the city,” he said.
Brown said rewriting the fireworks ordinance is a collective effort between the city and the McClellan Development Authority and the business itself.
After the work session, Brown said the current fireworks ordinance is just not enforceable.
“The current ordinance states you can’t shoot, have or sell fireworks in the city of Anniston at all. This [new ordinance]will be for personal use, this will be for wedding receptions, whatever the case may be. The new ordinance will allow the sale and the use as long as it’s in the confinements of the ordinance as long as it’s for personal use, recreational use, weddings, ceremonies and things like that,” Brown said.
In other business:
— Masks will now be optional in city-owned buildings as of Wednesday morning. The change reflects the current low number of area COVID-19 cases. The council voted in the mask ordinance in August during a peak in COVID cases.
— The council recognized the Donoho Lady Falcons volleyball team that recently won a Alabama High School Athletic Association 1A state championship. The mayor read a proclamation and the volleyball team along with the coaches posed with the council for photographs.
— The council appointed Ann Angell to the Anniston Parks, Recreation and Beautification Board and reappointed Barry Twigg to the board.
— Steven Folks, Anniston city manager, announced that the city is going to get a rebranding to help promote the city. During the work session Jackson Hodges, Anniston public information officer, unfurled a banner that read, ``City of Anniston, we are more!” with creative graphics of a patriotic eagle.
— The council voted unanimously to add four-way stop signs at the intersection of Leighton Ave. and 19th St. Councilman Jay Jenkins said there are too many accidents at that intersection, which is located next to Stringfellow Memorial Hospital.
— Awarded a bid to Bradshaw and Pitts LLC for the remodeling of Fire Station #6 located at the Anniston Regional Airport in the amount of $116,858.00.