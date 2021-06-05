Anniston kids introduced to flight program

It was only his second time on an airplane. And Jaiden Turner was nervous, but he knew he was where he needed to be.
Turner, who has wanted to be a pilot since childhood, was one of about 18 boys ranging from elementary to high school at the Anniston Airport on Saturday morning to learn the ropes about aviation.
According to Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention director Seyram Selase, this was the city’s first Gift of Flight experience, where the agency teams up with the Anniston Fatherhood Initiative and the Atlanta-based Brock Foundation, Inc., to teach kids about flying. The city of Anniston donated fuel to the participating pilots, he said.
“A lot of these young people would not have had this opportunity,” he said.
That morning, the students split into two groups. One group stayed in the building to talk to a uniformed pilot about how to become a pilot, while other pilots flew the students in the second group around for a few minutes before switching places.
An aerobatic pilot planned to perform for the students that afternoon, Selase said.
Omar Brock, the founder and director of the Brock Foundation, said its mission is to “propel diversity in aviation.” By next fall, he said, he hopes to open a flight school through the foundation.
According to Brock, less than 3 percent of all pilots in the United States are Black and only about 1 percent are Black women. He attributed those statistics to a lack of resources, education and mentorship.
“In order for minority youth to identify with this career path, they need to see people that look like them carry out that career,” he said.
Typically, he said, the two most common ways to become a pilot are by joining the Air Force or by taking flying lessons, which combined with renting an airplane and fueling it, can be costly.
“Most people don’t pursue this because of the cost,” he said.
Additionally, public universities that offer aviation programs are few and far between, he said. The closest universities to Anniston that do are Auburn University and Middle Georgia State University.
Brock, who is also a Jacksonville State University graduate, said he didn’t catch “the flying bug” until later in life, while working at an airline in Atlanta.
“I never saw Black pilots, growing up,” he said.
Turner, who is going into his senior year at Munford, said he’d considered joining the Air Force to become a pilot, and is now looking at schools that offer aviation, like Auburn and Middle Georgia State. He’s also considering Delaware State University, he said.
Brock said there is a worldwide shortage of pilots. Turner, who researched the job when he was younger, said he found that hiring rates looked good and the job paid good money.
As one of the oldest students there, he said, he hoped he would be able to spread his enthusiasm to the others.
“This is something I’ll remember forever,” he said.
Kelvin Chatman, who is going into the fourth grade at Saks Elementary School, said he had fun while flying, but still wanted to be a gamer when he grew up. It was his first time ever riding in an airplane, he said, and he hoped his second time would come soon.
“Are we going to ride again?” he asked Brock afterward.