Anniston Job Fair set for Feb. 23; booth reservations available now

The 2nd annual Anniston Job Fair is now set for Thursday, Feb. 23, from 2-6 p.m. at the Anniston City Meeting Center.
This event is hosted by the Calhoun County Area Chamber & Visitors Center and the Calhoun County Economic Development Council in partnership with the city of Anniston. It is open to the public with attendance and participation both free of charge.
Businesses which would like to participate in this job fair can reserve their space by calling Anniston Public Relations Administrative Assistant Kristin Smith at 256-231-7633, ext. 243. Any other questions about the job fair can be directed to that phone number.
When calling to reserve the space, businesses are asked to provide the following information: company name and address; point of contact in company (name, title, phone, email); and any special requests (such as a booth needing access to an electrical outlet).
Upon receiving reservation information, a confirmation email will be sent from ksmith@annistonal.gov, which will include set-up times, the Wi-Fi password and the event check-in process. A reminder email will be sent one week prior to the event.
Job fair booths are limited, and will be reserved on a first come, first served basis. Each booth will have one 2x8 table and 3 chairs. Attendees will need to provide their own tablecloths if they would like one. The job fair will take place in the Main Hall of the Anniston City Meeting Center, 1615 Noble St., and a separate room for job interviews will be provided in Room A.
Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.