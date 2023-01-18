 Skip to main content
Anniston Job Fair set for Feb. 23; booth reservations available now

The 2nd annual Anniston Job Fair is now set for Thursday, Feb. 23, from 2-6 p.m. at the Anniston City Meeting Center.

This event is hosted by the Calhoun County Area Chamber & Visitors Center and the Calhoun County Economic Development Council in partnership with the city of Anniston. It is open to the public with attendance and participation both free of charge.

