Anniston inaugurates new council in Zinn Park ceremony

The five members of the new Anniston City Council stood together on the stage at Zinn Park Monday morning, raising their hands and repeating the oath of office in unison.
The symbolism — unity — was intentional.
“By working together, I believe that we can make Anniston better for the benefit of all Annistonians,” Mayor Jack Draper said.
A crowd of about 50 people showed up for the Monday ceremony. Only two members of the council are newly elected — Ward 2’s Demetric Roberts and Ward 3’s Ciara Smith — but Draper and his colleagues spoke of it as a new, and newly unified, governing body.
“While we may not agree on everything — certainly we will not — we need not be disagreeable,” Draper said.
Smith in October won an overwhelming runoff victory over former Councilman Ben Little, whose contrarian style won him a following among some Ward 3 voters but also brought accusations that he was the main source of strife in raucous council meetings.
Former Ward 2 councilman David Reddick didn’t seek re-election to his council seat, instead choosing to challenge Draper in the mayor’s race.
There was no mention of either former councilman at Monday’s ceremony, but talk of a newfound teamwork was in the air.
“Sometimes you can be a great player and not fit the scheme,” said Roberts, who played center on Anniston High’s 1989-season championship football team and still announces at Anniston games. “I think right now, we might have the right players for the right time.”
Roberts said his first goal as councilman is to begin regular town hall meetings with Ward 2 residents. He said he intends to come away from each meeting with three action items — something residents can use to judge his progress.
Smith, 21, is by far the youngest member of the council.
“I think that we have put limits and boundaries on what we can do based on our demographics of race, age and gender,” Smith said. “I’m here to set the tone for what we can do when we just believe in those who have the purpose for something like this.”
First meeting
Less than two hours after the swearing-in, the new council members, all wearing matching T-shirts with the word “community” across the front, convened in the City Meeting Center to talk city business.Every item on the agenda ended in a 5-0 vote.
Among those votes was approval for tax credits for TeamSports, a sporting goods store now under construction at McClellan, near the city’s aquatic center. The company sells uniforms and sports supplies, mostly online and directly to teams, from its Oxford headquarters.
Councilman Jay Jenkins said the owners want to open a retail store and thought McClellan — home to the aquatic center, bike trails and sports fields — would be a good place to begin.
“They’re hoping to harness some of the synergy of that area,” Jenkins said.
The council’s incentives include a waiver of permit fees, a waiver of all allowable city tax on construction materials bought in Anniston and a half-cent off the store’s sales tax for the next five years.
Asked how much the move would cost the city, Jenkins said it would be hard to estimate, though the largest portion would likely be the five-year sales tax discount, which he estimated might bring the store $50,000. He said the construction cost for the store was about $750,000, though it’s likely not all the materials could be bought in Anniston.
The council also voted to buy two crew cab pickup trucks for the fire department from Sunny King Ford for $33,987 each. The council had been poised to buy those trucks last month, when departing councilman Little objected to the bidding process for them.
City Manager Steven Folks said the truck purchase was re-bid after that meeting — with the same result.
The council approved new rules for its own meetings, something that’s typical at the start of a new council term. The new rules limit public comment at the meetings to 10 speakers, limited to three minutes each, who notify the city manager of their intent to address the council by Thursday before the council meeting.
The council hasn’t had any public comment time in its meetings since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Before the virus, council meetings often drew a lively crowd. Every change to public comment rules has met with debate, and the pandemic-era cessation of public comment was an issue in this year's election.
“It’s very crucial that we restore decorum to the council,” Councilwoman Millie Harris said.
New councilman Roberts initially expressed reservations about the rule change, particularly with the Thursday limit for applying to speak.
“What happens if something happens between Friday and Tuesday?” he asked. He pointed out the city’s response earlier this year to a federal plan to house COVID patients in Anniston. That plan was announced on a Saturday, and by Sunday the council had convened a public meeting that drew a crowd of speakers.
Draper and others said the rules could be waived at the council’s discretion.
In another beginning-of-term business item, the council selected Smith, the 21-year-old newly elected councilwoman, as the city’s vice mayor. The incumbent vice-mayor, Harris, nominated Smith for the position.
“You are our future, and I wanted you to have that opportunity,” Harris said.
Under Anniston’s Council-Manager Act, the city manager is responsible for much of the day-to-day running of the city, while the mayor holds an at-large council seat and presides over council meetings. The vice-mayor assumes that role when the mayor isn’t available.
The council approved the motion 5-0.